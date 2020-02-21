Global  

Warren Buffett slammed Wells Fargo's fake-accounts scandal as a 'total disaster' after the bank agreed to a $3 billion settlement

Business Insider Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Warren Buffett slammed Wells Fargo's fake-accounts scandal as a 'total disaster' after the bank agreed to a $3 billion settlement· *Warren Buffett called Wells Fargo's fake-accounts scandal a "total disaster" in a CNBC interview on Monday.*
· *The bank agreed to pay $3 billion and admitted to opening accounts without customers' permission and charging improper fees in a settlement deal last week.*
· *"They obviously had a very dumb incentive system...
News video: Wells Fargo to pay $3 bln for fake accounts

Wells Fargo to pay $3 bln for fake accounts 01:32

 Wells Fargo reached a settlement Friday for a massive fake account scandal, in which it admitted to guilt and agreed to pay $3 billion to the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission. Conway G. Gittens details the official announcement.

Wells Fargo Agrees to Pay $3 Billion to Resolve Probes into Fraudulent Practices [Video]Wells Fargo Agrees to Pay $3 Billion to Resolve Probes into Fraudulent Practices

Wells Fargo has agreed to settle claims linked to the creation of millions of fake accounts for profit.

Wells Fargo's Sordid Fake Accounts Scandal Ends With $3 Billion Fine [Video]Wells Fargo's Sordid Fake Accounts Scandal Ends With $3 Billion Fine

Wells Fargo was hit with a $3 billion fine Friday by federal authorities.

Wells Fargo reaches $3bn fake accounts settlement

Pressure to hit sales goals led Wells Fargo staff to create fake accounts and collect extra fees.
The Price of Wells Fargo’s Fake Account Scandal Grows by $3 Billion

The bank reached a settlement with federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission after abusing customers.
