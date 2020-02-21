Warren Buffett slammed Wells Fargo's fake-accounts scandal as a 'total disaster' after the bank agreed to a $3 billion settlement
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () · *Warren Buffett called Wells Fargo's fake-accounts scandal a "total disaster" in a CNBC interview on Monday.*
· *The bank agreed to pay $3 billion and admitted to opening accounts without customers' permission and charging improper fees in a settlement deal last week.*
· *"They obviously had a very dumb incentive system...
Wells Fargo reached a settlement Friday for a massive fake account scandal, in which it admitted to guilt and agreed to pay $3 billion to the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission. Conway G. Gittens details the official announcement.