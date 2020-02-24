Nashville entertainment company inks deal with Sony Music for TV show

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A Nashville-based entertainment company plans to bring iconic songs to a television screen near you. Sony Music Entertainment and Nashville-based IT City Entertainment will develop a new scripted TV show called "The Muse." Created by IT City co-founders Keith Hayman and Brian Williams, "The Muse" will pull from Sony Music’s library to tell the stories behind the inspiration for some of music’s biggest songs. Williams said in a perfect world the show would air in the fall, but said that will… 👓 View full article

