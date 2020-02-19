Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Houston scores 14 semifinalist nods in 2020 James Beard Awards

Houston scores 14 semifinalist nods in 2020 James Beard Awards

bizjournals Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
A healthy mix of new and familiar Houston names have been selected as semifinalists for the 2020 James Beard Awards, considered by many to be the Oscars of the food world. For the first time Texas will be its own region for the Best Chef category, as the James Beard Foundation has increased the number of regions in that category from 10 to 12. Texas was previously in the Southwest region.  There are 20 semifinalists for the Best Chef Texas award — including the following five from Houston: Dawn…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published < > Embed
News video: 4 Tucson restaurants are semifinalists for prestigious James Beard Award

4 Tucson restaurants are semifinalists for prestigious James Beard Award 00:54

 Four tasty Tucson spots were named semifinalists for the 2020 James Beard Awards Wednesday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

This Teen Chef Is Awaiting a Heart Transplant [Video]This Teen Chef Is Awaiting a Heart Transplant

Hunter Henry is a rock star at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas. And if people don’t know his name, they know his food! 14-year-old Hunter is currently on the heart transplant waitlist,..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:28Published

LeBron James Calls out Rob Manfred for How He Handled Astros Cheating Scandal [Video]LeBron James Calls out Rob Manfred for How He Handled Astros Cheating Scandal

LeBron James Calls out Rob Manfred for How He Handled Astros Cheating Scandal James weighed in on the Houston Astros' cheating scandal on Tuesday, claiming that the MLB commissioner needs to start..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lewes chef honored again as semifinalist for prestigious James Beard culinary award

Matthew Kern of Heirloom restaurant in Lewes has again been named a semifinalist for a James Beard Award for Best Chef in the mid-Atlantic region.  
Delawareonline

Twin Cities chefs and restaurants among 2020 James Beard Award semifinalists

Minneapolis and St. Paul chefs and restaurants peppered a list of 2020 James Beard Award semifinalists released Wednesday. A total of eight individuals and three...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.