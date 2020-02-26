Global  

Several people killed in Milwaukee Molson Coors HQ workplace shooting

bizjournals Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said multiple people died Wednesday afternoon, including the shooter, after a workplace shooting at the Milwaukee Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee. “It’s a horrible, horrible day for the employees here,” Barrett told the media in a brief press conference late Wednesday afternoon near the Molson Coors campus near West 35th and State streets. He said the situation is a “rough day for anybody who is close to this situation.” Officials have not said how many…
 Police officers were on the scene of a "critical incident" at Milwaukee's Molson Coors headquarters, which local news media described as a shooting with multiple casualties.

A gunman and six others were killed Wednesday in a mass shooting in Wisconsin. Newser reports the shooting took place at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee.

Multiple People Dead After Shooting at Molson Coors Brewing Company Police responded to an active shooter situation on Feb. 26 at the Molson Coors Brewing Company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Multiple people were killed Wednesday in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says multiple people have been killed in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus.
