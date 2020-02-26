Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Molson Coors CEO: Mass shooting at Milwaukee brewery an 'unthinkable tragedy'

Molson Coors CEO: Mass shooting at Milwaukee brewery an 'unthinkable tragedy'

bizjournals Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The shooting at Molson Coors Beverage Co.’s Milwaukee campus on Wednesday was an “unthinkable tragedy,” said the brewer’s top executive. Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley joined Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales for a press conference at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hattersley had been at a conference in Houston at the time of the incident. In a notice to employees earlier Wednesday, he said the Milwaukee plant would close for the remainder of the week.…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Officers in tactical gear respond to shooting scene on Molson Coors campus

Officers in tactical gear respond to shooting scene on Molson Coors campus 00:16

 Officers in tactical gear respond to shooting scene on Molson Coors campus

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Multiple people dead after shooting at Molson Coors Brewing Company [Video]Multiple people dead after shooting at Molson Coors Brewing Company

Police responded to an active shooter situation on Feb. 26 at the Molson Coors Brewing Company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:58Published

5 killed in shooting at Molson Coors' Milwaukee headquarters, home of the historic Miller Brewery [Video]5 killed in shooting at Molson Coors' Milwaukee headquarters, home of the historic Miller Brewery

Five people were killed in a shooting near Milwaukee's Molson Coors campus, according to Milwaukee police. The suspected shooter also died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Molson Coors CEO says shooter was 'active employee', closes Milwaukee operations for remainder of week

Molson Coors Beverage Co. CEO Gavin Hattersley sent an email to employees following an active shooter at Molson Coors' Milwaukee office Wednesday, which left six...
bizjournals

At least seven people dead, including gunman from shooting at Molson Coors in Milwaukee

At least seven people were killed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, including a gunman, during a shooting at the Molson Coors campus.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •TIMENewsyCBC.caCBS 2ReutersJapan Today

Tweets about this

ve10ve

Ve 🇪🇺 🌊🇮🇹🏳️‍🌈🐟 RT @TIME: “It’s a terrible day for Milwaukeeans," said Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales https://t.co/yu1G75sRXv 14 seconds ago

Moscow_a_Lago

VERY LEGAL & VERY COOL RT @mcspocky: #MillerCoors At least seven dead including shooter in rampage at Molson Coors https://t.co/OxlqE9ZGeX Another mass shooting… 3 minutes ago

KristyV13

KV 🆘️ RT @shannonrwatts: BREAKING: The Molson Coors gunman was armed with two handguns - one with a silencer, which is legal in Wisconsin. A sil… 4 minutes ago

fancybob

Nancy Fry 🗽 RT @shannonrwatts: This is at least the 227th mass shooting since 2009. From 2009 to 2018, there were 194 mass shootings, leaving 1,121 peo… 4 minutes ago

Welshsprout

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Pain Warrior Snarker by Appointment Mass shooting at Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee ends with multiple deaths https://t.co/EEfKbsF50c 4 minutes ago

HispanicTXST

March 3rd:Texas Super Tuesday! Vote 4 Pete!🐝 RT @fred_guttenberg: (1,2) THE LATEST MASS SHOOTING IN AMERICA. 7 DEAD!!! In this next election, this issue is the most important to me.… 4 minutes ago

NickBuffo

Nick Buffo We're continuing our coverage this morning of the mass shooting at @MolsonCoors. 5 people were killed. The gunman i… https://t.co/qwtrpo1ZyK 5 minutes ago

KFinProductions

Kelly FINLEY Mass shooting at Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee ends with multiple deaths https://t.co/3pZD5ithhK 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.