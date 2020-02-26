Molson Coors CEO: Mass shooting at Milwaukee brewery an 'unthinkable tragedy'

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The shooting at Molson Coors Beverage Co.’s Milwaukee campus on Wednesday was an “unthinkable tragedy,” said the brewer’s top executive. Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley joined Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales for a press conference at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hattersley had been at a conference in Houston at the time of the incident. In a notice to employees earlier Wednesday, he said the Milwaukee plant would close for the remainder of the week.… 👓 View full article

