Governor reveals more details about Florida coronavirus cases as Tampa Bay officials continue monitoring
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Tampa is on high alert as two suspected cases of coronavirus have been detected in the seven-county bay area. During a press conference on Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a public health emergency and said he anticipates more positive COVID-19 cases in Florida to surface. So far, 23 people have been tested in Florida and 184 are being monitored. State doctors unveiled more details about the two suspected cases in the area. One case is in Hillsborough County — a young woman in her…
With more than 89,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in 66 countries and more than 3,000 deaths reported, several airlines are restricting travel to certain... CBS News Also reported by •NPR •USATODAY.com
