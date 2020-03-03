Global  

Stocks soar on hopes that stimulus will counter coronavirus, but analysts warn the worst may be yet to come

Business Insider Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Stocks soar on hopes that stimulus will counter coronavirus, but analysts warn the worst may be yet to come

· *Stocks rose on Tuesday as investors cheered the prospect of monetary and fiscal stimulus in response to coronavirus.*
· *Australia's central bank cut its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to a record low of 0.5%.*
· *G7 central bankers and finance chiefs are set to discuss their policy responses to the...
News video: Europe stocks follow Wall St higher on virus action hopes

Europe stocks follow Wall St higher on virus action hopes 01:30

 European stocks followed Wall St higher on Tuesday amid hopes for global action on the coronavirus, but a draft G7 communique seen by Reuters looked short on specific measures. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Stock Markets Rally Following Monday's Dive [Video]Stock Markets Rally Following Monday's Dive

Stock Markets Rally Following Monday's Dive The S&P 500 bounced back more than three percent after its worst day since 2008. Markets around the world also experienced a rebound. The rebounds follow the..

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear [Video]Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear

Global markets are taking a hit after a failed deal between OPEC and Russia led to the worst one-day crash in crude in decades.

European Stocks Close Notably Higher On Stimulus Hopes

European markets ended higher on Wednesday, extending gains from previous session, on expectations global central banks will announce stimulus measures to offset...
Virus toll soars in locked-down Italy as pace slows in China

Locked-down Italy on Tuesday recorded its deadliest day of the novel coronavirus outbreak, as airlines halted flights and neighbouring countries clamped down on...
Mid-Day

