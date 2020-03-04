Global  

Stocks climb after Joe Biden wins big on Super Tuesday, but analysts warn the rate-cut selloff is a huge red flag

Business Insider Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
· *Stocks jumped on Wednesday after former Vice-President Joe Biden won big on Super Tuesday.*
· *Investors also bet that the Federal Reserve's surprise rate cut on Tuesday would herald further stimulus in response to the coronavirus threat.*
· *However, analysts warned the selloff after the rate cut underlined the...
News video: Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories

Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories 00:50

 Joe Biden Scores Big Super Tuesday Victories The former vice president has won 8 states out of the 14 participating in the Super Tuesday primaries. He swept the South, winning in Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia. Biden won more than 30 percent of the vote in...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden’s Super Tuesday Surge [Video]Biden’s Super Tuesday Surge

Former Vice President Joe Biden has pulled off a Super Tuesday upset with primary wins across the country, leaving Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) banking on California.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:31Published

'This campaign will send Donald Trump packing!' -Biden [Video]'This campaign will send Donald Trump packing!' -Biden

After a big night projected for Joe Biden on Super Tuesday, the former vice president celebrated in front of a raucous crowd in Los Angeles, California.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden Wins Big On Super Tuesday, But Sanders Takes California

Joe Biden Wins Big On Super Tuesday, But Sanders Takes CaliforniaWatch VideoSuper Tuesday was a very good day for Joe Biden.  "It's still early, but things are looking awful, awful good," Biden said. The former vice...
Newsy

5 Takeaways From Super Tuesday And Joe Biden's Big Night

It was a surprise result for the former vice president who won a majority of states on Super Tuesday. He rode a wave of momentum that may have catapulted him...
NPR Also reported by •The WrapDelawareonlineUSATODAY.comNew Zealand Herald

