Why Southwest Airlines was upgraded amid worries about air travel

bizjournals Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Southwest Airlines Co.'s unique position among the four largest U.S. airlines could be a boon as the travel industry braces for softening demand as the coronavirus spreads. Whereas American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines each have heavy exposure globally, the Dallas-based carrier's network is much more focused domestically. That's why analysts at Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest (NYSE: LUV) from "In Line" to "Outperform" in a research note earlier this week. Amid a broader selloff,…
News video: Southwest Airlines Drops Revenue Estimates $200M-$300M Because Of Coronavirus

Southwest Airlines Drops Revenue Estimates $200M-$300M Because Of Coronavirus 00:34

 The coronavirus is having a negative impact on Dallas-based Southwest Airlines operating revenue. Katie Johnston reports.

