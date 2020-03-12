Breaking: Disney, Universal close theme parks due to coronavirus
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, two of Orlando’s top theme parks in visitation and the region's top employers, are closing down temporarily due to the coronavirus through the end of the month. Disney's shutdown in operations also includes Disneyland Paris Resort and the Disney Cruise Line segment. Earlier today, Disney announced the closure of Disneyland Resort in California. Universal Orlando Resort's closures include its theme parks. The hotels at both Walt Disney World and…
Walt Disney is a family favorite, many families save for years to visit Disneyland or Disney World. Unfortunately, there is bad news for anyone who was planning to visit anytime soon. Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California, will be closing. The closure starts on...