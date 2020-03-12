Breaking: Disney, Universal close theme parks due to coronavirus

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:52Published 3 hours ago Matthew Morrison Chats About His Latest Album, "Disney Dreamin' with Matthew Morrison" Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe nominated artist Matthew Morrison has partnered with Disney Music to release a fresh contemporary take on some of his favorite iconic Disney songs. His album, "Disney.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 24:02Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Disney park employees panic as parks remain open amid coronavirus pandemic Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images As various sports leagues and major conferences decide to postpone seasons and events in wake of the...

The Verge 9 hours ago



Universal Studios Theme Park Closes Due to Coronavirus Fears Universal Studios is closing. The theme park is shutting down for the month of March due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns, they announced on Thursday (March...

Just Jared 3 hours ago





Tweets about this