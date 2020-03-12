Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Breaking: Disney, Universal close theme parks due to coronavirus

Breaking: Disney, Universal close theme parks due to coronavirus

bizjournals Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, two of Orlando’s top theme parks in visitation and the region's top employers, are closing down temporarily due to the coronavirus through the end of the month. Disney's shutdown in operations also includes Disneyland Paris Resort and the Disney Cruise Line segment. Earlier today, Disney announced the closure of Disneyland Resort in California. Universal Orlando Resort's closures include its theme parks. The hotels at both Walt Disney World and…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Disney To Shut California Parks

Disney To Shut California Parks 00:33

 Walt Disney is a family favorite, many families save for years to visit Disneyland or Disney World. Unfortunately, there is bad news for anyone who was planning to visit anytime soon. Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California, will be closing. The closure starts on...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus [Video]Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus

Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published

Matthew Morrison Chats About His Latest Album, 'Disney Dreamin' with Matthew Morrison' [Video]Matthew Morrison Chats About His Latest Album, "Disney Dreamin' with Matthew Morrison"

Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe nominated artist Matthew Morrison has partnered with Disney Music to release a fresh contemporary take on some of his favorite iconic Disney songs. His album, "Disney..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 24:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Disney park employees panic as parks remain open amid coronavirus pandemic

Disney park employees panic as parks remain open amid coronavirus pandemicRoberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images As various sports leagues and major conferences decide to postpone seasons and events in wake of the...
The Verge

Universal Studios Theme Park Closes Due to Coronavirus Fears

Universal Studios is closing. The theme park is shutting down for the month of March due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns, they announced on Thursday (March...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.