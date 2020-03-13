Global  

Canada's PM Justin Trudeau In Isolation As Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

RTTNews Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided to go in isolation for two weeks after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for the novel Coronavirus or Covid-19 on Thursday. Sophie was tested for the virus after having flu-like symptoms after returning from London recently. She will be in quarantine for 14 days.
 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for two weeks after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday (March 12), and the outbreak prompted the province of Ontario to shutter schools to limit the spread. Ryan Brooks reports.

