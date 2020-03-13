Global  

Coronavirus: Disney, Universal closures create uncertainty for rest of tourism industry

bizjournals Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
In just a few days, Orlando's tourism industry will be operating as just a shell of itself when two major theme parks close due to concerns about the global spread of coronavirus. Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort are set to shutter their theme parks at the end of the day on March 15 for the remainder of the month — an unprecedented move. The two companies' resort hotels and respective retail destinations — Disney Springs and CityWalk — are set to continue operations. The…
Disney World To Close Saturday

Disney World To Close Saturday 00:19

 Universal Orlando will also be shutting down.

Family planning Disney trip forced to cancel at the last minute [Video]Family planning Disney trip forced to cancel at the last minute

A local family got the text they were dreading this week. A trip they'd been planning for two years to Disney World was canceled because of the coronavirus.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:55Published

Disney Suspends All Movie Production, Late Night Hosts Tape Without Audience | THR News [Video]Disney Suspends All Movie Production, Late Night Hosts Tape Without Audience | THR News

Disney suspends production amid coronavirus concerns, late-night hosts forge forward with no audiences as Pete Buttigieg steps in for Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah says Tom Hanks getting the coronavirus..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:20Published


Breaking: Disney, Universal close theme parks due to coronavirus

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, two of Orlando’s top theme parks in visitation and the region's top employers, are closing down temporarily due...
bizjournals

Disney, Universal close theme parks due to coronavirus

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, two of Orlando’s top theme parks in visitation and the region's top employers, are closing down temporarily due...
bizjournals

