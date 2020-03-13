Coronavirus: Disney, Universal closures create uncertainty for rest of tourism industry
Friday, 13 March 2020 () In just a few days, Orlando's tourism industry will be operating as just a shell of itself when two major theme parks close due to concerns about the global spread of coronavirus. Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort are set to shutter their theme parks at the end of the day on March 15 for the remainder of the month — an unprecedented move. The two companies' resort hotels and respective retail destinations — Disney Springs and CityWalk — are set to continue operations. The…
Disney suspends production amid coronavirus concerns
