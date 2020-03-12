Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Parallax registers with US grant portal in effort to win CDC contract grant to develop 15-minute coronavirus test

Parallax registers with US grant portal in effort to win CDC contract grant to develop 15-minute coronavirus test

Proactive Investors Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Parallax Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PRLX) has received preliminary approval for registration on the US government's System for Award Management (SAM), a key step that will allow it to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to develop a 15-minute coronavirus (COVID-19) detection test. The company is seeking a contract grant from the Atlanta-based agency’s Small Business Group to further develop its immunoassay diagnostics analyzer to detect coronavirus.  Through its subsidiary Parallax Diagnostics Inc, the company is undertaking a partnership strategy to develop, acquire or license monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, which can be used to develop a coronavirus test. The idea is to deliver the test in conjunction with the manufacturing and distribution of the company’s patented and Food and Drug Administration 510(K) approved VT-1000 Immunoassay diagnostic platform. READ: Parallax subsidiary makes telemedicine app immediately available to US doctors as coronavirus spreads Parallax has received 26 FDA 510(K) approvals for biomarkers used in conjunction with the VT-1000 desktop unit, the company said. “We are committed to working with those parties in the federal, state and local governments as well as the laboratories and universities in the private sector to making our diagnostic analyzer and testing kits available in the healthcare community as quickly as possible,” CEO Paul Arena said in a statement. Nathanial Bradley, the company's chief technology officer, appeared on Fox News last Friday to discuss the test. Additionally, Parallax’s integrated remote patient monitoring and diagnostic platform Good Health Outcomes can be useful to assess and comfort patients in their homes and determine which patients need to be seen in the hospital or go to urgent care, the company said. The platform can enable healthcare providers to treat isolated patients and help to prevent spread. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected]  Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: How coronavirus testing works in Florida

How coronavirus testing works in Florida 01:12

 Amid the coronavirus pandemic it's important to understand who can be tested and how the testing is done. This is how the Florida Department of Health says the process works.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Miami Pulmonologist Says We Must Do What We Can To Protect Others From Coronavirus [Video]

Miami Pulmonologist Says We Must Do What We Can To Protect Others From Coronavirus

CBS4's Karli Barnett shares Dr. Javier Perez-Fernandez's message.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:31Published
Americans Have More Faith in Health Agencies Than Trump to Contain Coronavirus [Video]

Americans Have More Faith in Health Agencies Than Trump to Contain Coronavirus

Who does America trust in a pandemic? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is at the top of the list, according to a new poll.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:01Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Parallax to co-host coronavirus webinar with Harvard alumni group on Wednesday

Parallax Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PRLX) is teaming up with the Harvard University alumni organization, Harvard in Tech to jointly host a coronavirus...
Proactive Investors

Parallax subsidiary makes telemedicine app immediately available to US doctors as coronavirus spreads

Parallax Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PRLX) subsidiary Parallax Health Management Inc has made its Good Health Outcomes remote patient monitoring app available...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.