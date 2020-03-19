Global  

Banks aim to keep trading floors open in event of any London lockdown

Reuters Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
London-based banks plan to keep trading floors open even in the event of a formal lockdown of the British capital, betting that their frontline staff will be treated by authorities as "key workers".
