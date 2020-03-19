You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Climate Change Will Wipe out Half of Beaches Worldwide by 2100, Study Claims



Climate Change Will Wipe out Half of Beaches Worldwide by 2100, Study Claims The new analysis can be found in the scientific journal, 'Nature Climate Change.' The study says that beaches.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago Wishbone-Shaped to Green Sand: Here Are Some of the World's Weirdest Beaches



Skip the regular old white sand beaches on your next vacation, and go for one of these unusual ones instead! Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:09 Published on January 31, 2020

Tweets about this Birmingham Business Journal Some Alabama beaches ordered to close https://t.co/G4ZgFfS5Me 1 hour ago