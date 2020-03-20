National Guard arrives in Baltimore to support coronavirus relief
Friday, 20 March 2020 () The Maryland National Guard has arrived in Baltimore to provide "humanitarian assistance" as the novel coronavirus continues to spread. National Guard trucks were first spotted downtown in a parking lot between M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards on Friday, causing speculation on social media about their presence. Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young said in statement Friday that his administration requested that the National Guard deploy to the city to provide more resources and partner with city agencies…