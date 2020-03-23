Here's what businesses need to know about Kansas City's stay-at-home order
Monday, 23 March 2020 () Starting Tuesday, the Kansas City area will be under a stay-at-home order to stop the spread of coronavirus. People may only leave their homes to perform “essential activities,” such as getting groceries or medicine and exercising, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced on Saturday. What does this mean for local businesses? The FAQ below answers some common questions. Which businesses can stay open? Hospitals and health care facilities; infrastructure jobs in food production,…