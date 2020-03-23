Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Here's what businesses need to know about Kansas City's stay-at-home order

Here's what businesses need to know about Kansas City's stay-at-home order

bizjournals Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Starting Tuesday, the Kansas City area will be under a stay-at-home order to stop the spread of coronavirus.  People may only leave their homes to perform “essential activities,” such as getting groceries or medicine and exercising, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced on Saturday.   What does this mean for local businesses? The FAQ below answers some common questions.  Which businesses can stay open?  Hospitals and health care facilities; infrastructure jobs in food production,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Small businesses worry about uncertain future

Small businesses worry about uncertain future 02:01

 Under the stay-at-home order issued over the weekend, barbershops and salons are classified as non-essential businesses and must close on Tuesday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SWRoyalStandard

The Royal Standard Wandsworth RT @LeDavidCurran: @BidJunction Thanks for this - really important to do what we can. We've collected a few more options here (mainly in t… 6 minutes ago

TriNet

TriNet TriNet is continuing the conversation on the impact of #COVID19 to #SMBs with our second #webinar on the topic. Le… https://t.co/kqq8yqdjcT 9 minutes ago

Deborah_Anna15

Deborah Lee🌷 @SharonHayes I agree to a certain point, but in the long run, most small businesses need the corporate world to sur… https://t.co/NxIpNKIVTz 11 minutes ago

carolcm2954

carolcm2954 @JustinTrudeau What about workers and businesses who are losing money and not being able to pay bills and mortgages… https://t.co/v1HEIv4XBT 11 minutes ago

MCDemocratsVA

Montgomery VA Dems RT @RepSpanberger: As we debate the next relief package in response to #COVIDー19, here’s what I am advocating for: 1. Direct payments to A… 26 minutes ago

LeDavidCurran

David Curran @BidJunction Thanks for this - really important to do what we can. We've collected a few more options here (mainly… https://t.co/i2fCnOr8z1 31 minutes ago

jamey_hess

Jamey Hess @EricTrump @kimguilfoyle @SenSchumer @SpeakerPelosi And you and your family need to shut it. You’re ALL part of the… https://t.co/BtEaa2imVC 31 minutes ago

JaxYRs

Jacksonville YR's Our small businesses need us now more than ever. Please do what you can to show support. Here’s a link with a l… https://t.co/2Q0I95pz7W 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.