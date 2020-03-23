Surge Holdings CEO says firm still operating at 100% capacity despite the coronavirus pandemic Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Surge Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SURG) CEO Brian Cox released a letter to shareholders on Monday, assuring them that the company remains at full capacity and well-positioned in the long term despite the coronavirus pandemic. “Here at Surge, we are committed to the health and safety of our employees,” Cox wrote. “During these unprecedented times I’d like to reassure our customers and shareholders that our business has been uninterrupted. Please know that we are all safe and sound and fully capable to work at 100% capacity.” One benefit of having offices in four cities, Cox added, is having remote communication procedures already in place. READ: Surge Holdings media subsidiary hits record $1.35M February sales Cox went on to explain that the SurgePays Marketplace Network, which serves convenience stores, bodegas and community markets that provide for the underbanked, is well suited to withstand the coronavirus pandemic “We believe our business is very well positioned for the long-term in any market environment,” Cox wrote. “Specifically, we believe our broad offering for the unbanked and underbanked, as well as free and no-contract wireless services are especially attractive during periods of economic uncertainty." “Moreover, our ability to provide products and services through our network of nationwide independent retailers, provides both the store owners and regional manufacturers a significant value proposition. It is a tremendous benefit to our store owners that they can order directly from factories online, providing extraordinary convenience. We continue to generate strong growth with a scalable, high margin business model,” he added. In addition to operating SurgePays, the Memphis-based company provides fintech and telecom services through its subsidiaries, including offering low-cost, no-contract wireless services. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 days ago < > Embed Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published Coronavirus Pandemic Causing Digital Traffic Jam Across Internet 02:30 With the global COVID-19 pandemic forcing people to do almost everything from home, internet capacity is being pushed to new limits. CBS2 producer Nico Dubina reports. You Might Like

Tweets about this Proactive USA $SURG Surge Holdings CEO says firm still operating at 100% capacity despite the coronavirus pandemic… https://t.co/jZhEriuHWi 25 minutes ago