Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which includes checks for Americans and small business loans
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () · *The Senate passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or the ''CARES Act,' on Wednesday, March 25, sending it to the House of Representatives, and setting President Trump up to usher in roughly $2 trillion in economic stimulus as the coronavirus threatens near-term recession.*
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed a $2 trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus epidemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment.