Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which includes checks for Americans and small business loans

Business Insider Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which includes checks for Americans and small business loans· *The Senate passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or the ''CARES Act,' on Wednesday, March 25, sending it to the House of Representatives, and setting President Trump up to usher in roughly $2 trillion in economic stimulus as the coronavirus threatens near-term recession.*
· *The stimulus measure...
News video: U.S. Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill

U.S. Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill 01:25

 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed a $2 trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus epidemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment.

SusanGarren

Susan Garren Art Collections 👩‍🌾 RT @NBCNews: Astronauts like Scott Kelly, Peggy Whitson and Chris Hadfield share advice for isolated living in the age of COVID-19. https:/… 1 hour ago

SidNaasty

topanga negra RT @TheView: SENATE PASSES $2 TRILLION RELIEF BILL: The co-hosts react to the Senate unanimously approving a $2 trillion bipartisan stimulu… 1 hour ago

ZdenekVantuch

Zdenek WATCH: Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill - March 25, 2020 https://t.co/R2IMZURIOk via @YouTube 3 hours ago

dougbrownDBA

Doug Brown, DBA RT @dougbrownDBA: Senate Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill https://t.co/UESD8nEpot https://t.co/cXAmuJ14N8 3 hours ago

valley_design

Valley Green Web Design RT @valley_design: Senate Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill https://t.co/5WOZ4P9tjf https://t.co/lcPVWsVDOM 3 hours ago

chiefragingbull

Charles Bender RT @BreakingNews: Senate passes $2T coronavirus aid package. https://t.co/olo0l2cutJ 4 hours ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill — House aims for Friday vote https://t.co/C6W9fdzHjU 6 hours ago

jrs76

jrs76 Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package in a unanimous 96-0 vote. Those not voting were four Republi… https://t.co/ooROkd2jcM 6 hours ago

