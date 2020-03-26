Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which includes checks for Americans and small business loans

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· *The Senate passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or the ''CARES Act,' on Wednesday, March 25, sending it to the House of Representatives, and setting President Trump up to usher in roughly $2 trillion in economic stimulus as the coronavirus threatens near-term recession.*

· *The stimulus measure... · *The Senate passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or the ''CARES Act,' on Wednesday, March 25, sending it to the House of Representatives, and setting President Trump up to usher in roughly $2 trillion in economic stimulus as the coronavirus threatens near-term recession.*· *The stimulus measure 👓 View full article

