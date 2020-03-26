Global  

A record 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in a single week. Here's why that number is likely much higher.

Business Insider Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
A record 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in a single week. Here's why that number is likely much higher.· Around 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in a single week, setting a new record as coronavirus triggers massive layoffs across the economy.
· But it's likely the number of unemployed is much higher given current rules that often leave out gig workers and contractors.
· Safety nets for tipped workers...
News video: U.S. Jobless Claims Hit 3.3 Million, Quadruple Previous Record

U.S. Jobless Claims Hit 3.3 Million, Quadruple Previous Record 01:26

 Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is doing to...

