'A generation-defining moment': Krugman, Roubini, El-Erian warn that the record 3.3 million unemployment claims are 'just the start'

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Claims for unemployment benefits soared to 3.28 million last week, more than four times the previous record of 700,000 set in 1982, Department of Labor data revealed on Thursday.

· Economists Mohamed El-Erian, Nouriel Roubini, and Paul Krugman underscored the shocking increase and warned of further economic damage.

