'A generation-defining moment': Krugman, Roubini, El-Erian warn that the record 3.3 million unemployment claims are 'just the start'

Business Insider Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
'A generation-defining moment': Krugman, Roubini, El-Erian warn that the record 3.3 million unemployment claims are 'just the start'· Claims for unemployment benefits soared to 3.28 million last week, more than four times the previous record of 700,000 set in 1982, Department of Labor data revealed on Thursday.
· Economists Mohamed El-Erian, Nouriel Roubini, and Paul Krugman underscored the shocking increase and warned of further economic damage.
·...
 US Weekly Jobless Claims Soar to Record-Breaking 3.28 Million The Labor Department released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were...

