Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > After push from DeWine and Trump, Battelle gets FDA approval for tech to decontaminate masks in Covid-19 response

After push from DeWine and Trump, Battelle gets FDA approval for tech to decontaminate masks in Covid-19 response

bizjournals Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Battelle has started decontaminating used protective masks for healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients, after receiving the go-ahead late Sunday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its newly developed technology. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine enlisted the help of President Donald Trump and the Ohio Congressional delegation throughout the day to speed approval after the initial limited OK curtailed the system's capacity. “I want to thank the FDA team for their professionalism and…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: FDA expands approval for N95 mask disinfecting technology

FDA expands approval for N95 mask disinfecting technology 02:30

 FDA expands approval for N95 mask disinfecting technology

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1paraclete

David Graham RT @MayorGinther: Columbus-based @Battelle is now able to use its innovative technology to sterilize hospital masks at full capacity. This… 4 hours ago

PipeValvesInc

Joe Jacob After push from DeWine and Trump, Battelle gets FDA approval for tech to decontaminate masks in Covid-19 response… https://t.co/LP1to08Npd 4 hours ago

DNAEngineer

Sean Ward RT @1AlexanderTitus: Reduce, reuse, recycle to fight #COVID19 https://t.co/kURKaZAtI7 7 hours ago

1AlexanderTitus

Alexander Titus Reduce, reuse, recycle to fight #COVID19 https://t.co/kURKaZAtI7 8 hours ago

DanEatonBiz1st

Dan Eaton RT @EKennedyBiz1st: .@GovMikeDeWine is starting today's presser closing the loop on FDA approval of @Battelle's mask-cleaning technology, w… 12 hours ago

EKennedyBiz1st

Eleanor Kennedy .@GovMikeDeWine is starting today's presser closing the loop on FDA approval of @Battelle's mask-cleaning technolog… https://t.co/tGsGwGjkkF 12 hours ago

HobanGirl

Blanche Horst Battelle gets FDA approval for tech to decontaminate masks | Each machine can treat 80,000 N95 respirators daily, p… https://t.co/uX7D7NW7eB 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.