Bank of America examined the stock market during every recession since 1929 and concluded the recent meltdown is not over. Here's their trading strategy for a deeper crash.
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () · It is contradictory to expect a recession in the months ahead while also positioning for a quick recovery in the stock market, according to derivatives strategists at Bank of America.
· By studying every recession since 1929, the firm found three reasons why this bear market would be an anomaly if it does not worsen.
