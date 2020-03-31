Bank of America examined the stock market during every recession since 1929 and concluded the recent meltdown is not over. Here's their trading strategy for a deeper crash. Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· It is contradictory to expect a recession in the months ahead while also positioning for a quick recovery in the stock market, according to derivatives strategists at Bank of America.

· By studying every recession since 1929, the firm found three reasons why this bear market would be an anomaly if it does not worsen.

·... · It is contradictory to expect a recession in the months ahead while also positioning for a quick recovery in the stock market, according to derivatives strategists at Bank of America.· By studying every recession since 1929, the firm found three reasons why this bear market would be an anomaly if it does not worsen. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this FRANCISCO Bank of America examined the stock market during every recession since 1929 and concluded the recent meltdown is no… https://t.co/ySIwjpu7I4 11 minutes ago Joe RT @realwillmeade: Bank of America examined the stock market during every recession since 1929 and concluded the recent meltdown is not ove… 59 minutes ago Will Meade Bank of America examined the stock market during every recession since 1929 and concluded the recent meltdown is no… https://t.co/yOcA2kNqlt 1 hour ago Jorge A Barrios RT @businessinsider: Bank of America examined the stock market during every recession since 1929 and concluded the recent meltdown is not o… 2 hours ago Business Insider Bank of America examined the stock market during every recession since 1929 and concluded the recent meltdown is no… https://t.co/q0k2JgYV1q 2 hours ago