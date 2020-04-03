Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 'Grim, but only the start': Here's what 5 economists have to say about the dismal March jobs report

'Grim, but only the start': Here's what 5 economists have to say about the dismal March jobs report

Business Insider Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
'Grim, but only the start': Here's what 5 economists have to say about the dismal March jobs report· Friday's March jobs report showed that the US lost 701,000 jobs, much more than the 100,000 economists expected.
· The report also didn't include the last two weeks of the month where a record 10 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance. 
· Here's what five economists said about the March jobs report and what...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Jim Cramer on the March Jobs Report

Jim Cramer on the March Jobs Report 00:50

 Here's what Jim Cramer is thinking about the jobs report.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - 'Grim, but only the start': Here's what 5 economists have to say about the dismal March jobs rep… https://t.co/vauor3mh8c 53 minutes ago

wilkinson991

Daniel Wilkinson 'Grim, but only the start': Here's what 5 economists have to say about the dismal March jobs report https://t.co/jO2ZgEtwPl #investing 53 minutes ago

never_stronger

Never Ever Give Up 🇲🇾🇵🇭 RT @businessinsider: 'Grim, but only the start': Here's what 5 economists have to say about the dismal March jobs report https://t.co/nhVMq… 54 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider 'Grim, but only the start': Here's what 5 economists have to say about the dismal March jobs report https://t.co/nhVMqB1E9P 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.