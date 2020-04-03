Ducey shortens list of 'essential' services, forcing more businesses to close

Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday issued new guidance on which business services and recreational activities are considered "essential," meaning businesses such as barber shops, nail salons and spas will have to close. Ducey's order follows repeated calls from Arizona mayors and others who said his original list of essential services was too broad and didn't match calls for social distancing and other measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The governor did not reference those… 👓 View full article

