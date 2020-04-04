Global  

Oregon promises to send ventilators to New York in COVID fight

bizjournals Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Oregon plans to send 140 ventilators to New York, Gov. Kate Brown said on Saturday, marking a show of solidarity between the two states on opposite ends of the nation. Both states have been struggling in a fight against the new virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19. New York had more than 2,900 deaths and more than 102,000 total cases, according to a Friday tally, while Oregon's death toll stood at 22. "New York needs more ventilators, and we are answering their call for help," Brown…
