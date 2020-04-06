Japan PM to declare state of emergency as early as Tuesday Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that he will declare a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to bolster measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak, but that there will be no hard lockdowns.



Abe also told reporters Monday that his government will launch a 108 trillion yen ($1 trillion) stimulus package to help counter the economic impact of the pandemic, including cash payouts to households in need and financial support to protect businesses and jobs.



Abe said experts on a government-commissioned task force urged him to prepare to declare a state of emergency, with the COVID-19 outbreak rapidly expanding in major cities including Tokyo, and hospitals and medical staff overburdened with patients. He said the state of emergency will cover Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and four other hard-hit prefectures, and will be in effect for about a month.



The prime minister said he will hold a news conference on Tuesday to explain the state of emergency.



He said the measure is intended to further reinforce social distancing between people to slow the spread of the outbreak, and to continue to keep social and economic activities to a minimum.



Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said the city will start transferring patients with no or slight symptoms from hospitals to hotels and other accommodations to make room for an influx of patients with severe symptoms.



Japan's health ministry has confirmed 3,654 cases of the coronavirus, including 84 deaths, as well as another 712 infections and 11 fatalities on a cruise ship that was quarantined in the port of Yokohama near Tokyo earlier this year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit - Published 3 hours ago Japan Declares State Of Emergency Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases 00:35 Reuters reports that Japan's government will declare a state of emergency in Tokyo, due to coronavirus. They anticipate that their lockdown will last about a month, and give governors the ability to request that people stay home and for businesses to close. But their lockdown won't be as... You Might Like

Tweets about this Infostuces RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Japan's PM Shinzo Abe set to declare a state of emergency over coronavirus outbreak 7 seconds ago Dr. Prafull Rai RT @ndtv: Japan plans to declare state of emergency by tomorrow: Shinzo Abe https://t.co/BsKwGLwbPj #COVID19Outbreak https://t.co/Rsy5FnCK… 15 seconds ago Tricia RT @Reuters: Japan is to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday in a bid to stop the coronavir… 15 seconds ago PW RT @BBCWorld: Japan to declare state of emergency in Tokyo and six other regions after surge in coronavirus cases in the capital https://t.… 19 seconds ago Nai Yee RT @SkyNews: Conservative MP @TomTugendhat is calling for an international committee "similar to the G20, but for public health", saying th… 24 seconds ago Bk1 RT @Reuters: Japan is to impose a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to try to stop the coronavirus,… 31 seconds ago Baba Yaga Japan is to declare a state of emergency in the capital Tokyo and six other regions in an attempt to tackle the rap… https://t.co/sTgs1Yqnih 36 seconds ago peb RT @The_Japan_News: Government officials concerned about the medical system, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency. ht… 46 seconds ago