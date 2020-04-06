OncoSec Medical partnering with Providence Cancer Institute on CORVax12 trial for potential coronavirus vaccine Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) is teaming up with the Providence Cancer Institute on a new clinical trial on a potential coronavirus vaccine. The biotechnology company is developing CORVax12, a novel DNA-encodable investigational vaccine designed to act as a prophylactic vaccine to prevent COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Providence Cancer Institute, a part of Providence St Joseph Health in Oregon, designed a clinical trial protocol to evaluate the vaccination of healthy adult volunteers using OncoSec’s generator technology, APOLLO. READ: CytoDyn enrolls two patients in Phase 2 coronavirus of leronlimab; 15 severely ill patients treated separately so far The institute filed an investigator-initiated investigational new drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration to use APOLLO. The trial will also include “extensive” immune monitoring, OncoSec told shareholders. "During a pandemic such as COVID-19, any opportunity to find a medical solution should be fully investigated," said Christopher Twitty, OncoSec’s chief scientific officer. "We are excited to extend our deep expertise in IL-12 based immunotherapies along with an innovative vaccine candidate in support of the clinicians at Providence and their exploration of our CORVax12 vaccine to address this crisis. We hope to make a meaningful impact on COVID-19 as well as gaining a deeper understanding of its associated immunobiology." Under the collaboration, OncoSec will supply CORVax12 and its APOLLO electroporation device to Providence. Additionally, the firm will contribute manufacturing, preclinical, and prior clinical information and data for its existing product candidate TAVO, along with manufacturing data for its APOLLO technology, to support the FDA's allowance of the Providence investigational new drug (IND) application. Providence will hold the IND, if cleared by FDA, and perform the preclinical and clinical development work, according to OncoSec. Shares of OncoSec dropped 15% on Monday morning at US$1.72. Contact Angela at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published 1 week ago Potential coronavirus vaccine shows promise 01:22 Pittsburgh researchers say a coronavirus vaccine they have developed is showing promise. What makes it really unique though, it how that vaccine is delivered. You Might Like

Tweets about this