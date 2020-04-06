Miss out on SBA loan program? You have other options Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Not everyone is going to be able to get a relief loan from the Small Business Administration. But don’t worry, plenty of other options remain. Dan Friederich, managing director of CBIZ MHM LLC in Kansas City, said businesses instead can take advantage of tax credits. A biggie to pay attention to is the employee retention credit, which is available only if you don’t accept a relief loan from the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Friederich said. It’s designed for employers who are… 👓 View full article

