Study: Alabama economy could be among least impacted by coronavirus
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () Alabama might be among the states affected the least when the coronavirus outbreak fades. According to research compiled March 30 from Moody's Analytics, the state's economy could be on a normal path to recovery by the end of 2020. Moody's believes Alabama has some of the least exposure to the coronavirus and isn't significantly reliant on tourism and travel. Due to those factors as well as demographics, trade disruptions, finance and commodities, Alabama is on a better path than other places…