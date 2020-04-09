Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Texas unemployment claims continue upward trajectory with over 300K new filings

Texas unemployment claims continue upward trajectory with over 300K new filings

bizjournals Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
More than 313,000 people filed for unemployment in Texas in the past week as the COVID-19 shutdown continues to impact workers across the Lone Star State. Approximately 313,832 people filed for unemployment benefits in the week ended April 4, according to advance state claims reported by the U.S. Department of Labor April 9. That's up by 37,647 claims, or around 14 percent, from the 276,185 claims filed in Texas in the week ended March 28. Nationwide, another 6.6 million people filed for unemployment…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: New Jersey Unemployment Claims Climb 32%, Breaking Previous Record

New Jersey Unemployment Claims Climb 32%, Breaking Previous Record 00:27

 New Jersey’s jobless claims jumped 32% last week to 206,000, breaking a record set the week before, the state Labor Department said Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BorderReportcom

Border Report With more Texans out of work as stay home orders continue due to the coronavirus, the Texas Workforce Commission, w… https://t.co/QgWiskYwO5 3 hours ago

KAMCNews

KAMC News More Texans are finding themselves out of work as stay home orders continue due to the coronavirus. The Texas Workf… https://t.co/xZ85snZ74i 1 day ago

SCSLawFirm

Real Clear Counsel Texas unemployment claims continue upward trajectory with over 300K new filings #coronavirus #realclearcounsel… https://t.co/IamIy4iL2X 4 days ago

HBJmilbrandt

James Milbrandt RT @HOUBizJournal: The number of unemployment claims filed in the Lone Star State continues to skyrocket. https://t.co/n5rYfOgw1u 4 days ago

ReformAustin

Reform Austin With first-quarter earning reports on their way, you may be wondering what you can do about your financial investme… https://t.co/CazGM4QOIm 4 days ago

jkfloyd319

jan floyd RT @ReformAustin: More Texans have filed for unemployment aid in the last four weeks than did in all of last year. #COVID19 #coronavirus #t… 4 days ago

ReformAustin

Reform Austin More Texans have filed for unemployment aid in the last four weeks than did in all of last year. #COVID19… https://t.co/uAhqltvN7U 4 days ago

HBJmilbrandt

James Milbrandt RT @HBJ_Chris: Weekly unemployment claims in Texas continue to rise with over 300K new filings last week https://t.co/4P1ajrj5Ew 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.