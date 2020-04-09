Texas unemployment claims continue upward trajectory with over 300K new filings

More than 313,000 people filed for unemployment in Texas in the past week as the COVID-19 shutdown continues to impact workers across the Lone Star State. Approximately 313,832 people filed for unemployment benefits in the week ended April 4, according to advance state claims reported by the U.S. Department of Labor April 9. That's up by 37,647 claims, or around 14 percent, from the 276,185 claims filed in Texas in the week ended March 28. Nationwide, another 6.6 million people filed for unemployment…

