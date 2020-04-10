Global  

More than 10% of American workers have filed for unemployment in just 3 weeks as coronavirus puts the economy in a deep freeze

Business Insider Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
More than 10% of American workers have filed for unemployment in just 3 weeks as coronavirus puts the economy in a deep freeze· In less than one month, the coronavirus pandemic has displaced more than 10% of Americans workers, outpacing the worst month of the Great Recession. 
· Even if jobless claims decline from current levels, it's possible that more than 20 million jobs will be lost.
· The unemployment rate could spike above 10% and...
Credit: WAPT - Published
News video: Can furloughed workers receive unemployment?

Can furloughed workers receive unemployment? 03:34

 Jean Chatzky, CEO of HerMoney.com and personal finance journalist, answers coronavirus-related money questions, including what kind of benefits furloughed workers can receive, what credits are available for new parents and an explanation of the Paycheck Protection Program.

