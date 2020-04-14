Global  

Trump's war against the Postal Service could have another casualty: tens of thousands of military veterans with disabilities

Business Insider Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Trump's war against the Postal Service could have another casualty: tens of thousands of military veterans with disabilities· Tens of thousands of military veterans employed by the United States Postal Service are on the front lines of a bureaucratic conflict amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
· The USPS is one of the largest employers of veterans nationwide: nearly 100,000 military veterans are employed by the agency, or roughly 15% of its...
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: What Trump Threatens If Post Office Bailout Remains In CARES Package

What Trump Threatens If Post Office Bailout Remains In CARES Package 00:41

 US President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the CARES $2.2 trillion dollar stimulus package. According to Business Insider, he is adamantly opposed to one section of it. Namely, bailout funding for the US Postal Service. Lawmakers have warned the postal service could run out of money by June....

