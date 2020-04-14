Trump's war against the Postal Service could have another casualty: tens of thousands of military veterans with disabilities

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· Tens of thousands of military veterans employed by the United States Postal Service are on the front lines of a bureaucratic conflict amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

· The USPS is one of the largest employers of veterans nationwide: nearly 100,000 military veterans are employed by the agency, or roughly 15% of its...


