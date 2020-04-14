Trump's war against the Postal Service could have another casualty: tens of thousands of military veterans with disabilities
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () · Tens of thousands of military veterans employed by the United States Postal Service are on the front lines of a bureaucratic conflict amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
· The USPS is one of the largest employers of veterans nationwide: nearly 100,000 military veterans are employed by the agency, or roughly 15% of its...
US President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the CARES $2.2 trillion dollar stimulus package. According to Business Insider, he is adamantly opposed to one section of it. Namely, bailout funding for the US Postal Service. Lawmakers have warned the postal service could run out of money by June....
