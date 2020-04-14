'They're interested in power:' Obama tears into Republicans for kicking millions of people off their health insurance and denying the science behind pandemics Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

· Obama had some of his harshest criticism yet for Republicans and Trump during his endorsement video of Biden on Monday.

· The former president said Republicans were only "interested in power."

· Obama had some of his harshest criticism yet for Republicans and Trump during his endorsement video of Biden on Monday.
· The former president said Republicans were only "interested in power."
· "They've shown themselves to be willing to kick off millions off their health insurance and eliminate preexisting condition

