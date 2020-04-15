Millions of disabled and elderly Americans on Supplemental Security Income will get $1,200 stimulus checks without needing to file a tax return, Treasury says Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Millions of people receiving SSI benefits no longer need to file a tax return to get a stimulus payment from the federal government.

· "SSI recipients with no qualifying children do not need to take any action in order to receive their $1,200 economic impact payment. The payments will be automatic," Mnuchin said.

Millions of people receiving SSI benefits no longer need to file a tax return to get a stimulus payment from the federal government. "SSI recipients with no qualifying children do not need to take any action in order to receive their $1,200 economic impact payment. The payments will be automatic," Mnuchin said.

Credit: Wochit Tech - Published 6 hours ago When Is My Stimulus Check Coming? 00:30 Up to 80 million Americans who qualify for coronavirus stimulus payments, should have them direct deposited into their accounts the week of April 13. If the IRS doesn't have your banking information, because you have no tax liability, you can use their new online tool to enter your direct-deposit...

