The price of US crude oil just went negative for the first time ever. Here's what that really means, and why you can't fill up your car for free. Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· For the first time in history, near-term contracts for US crude oil traded negative on Monday, falling to about -$38 a barrel.

· The coronavirus pandemic has cratered demand for fuels like gasoline, dragging demand for oil down with it. Storage is filling up fast as a result.

· With nowhere for oil to go, the price is... 👓 View full article

