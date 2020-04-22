Greenland Minerals progressing EIA update for Kvanefjeld Rare Earth Project

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Greenland Minerals Ltd (ASX:GGG) is progressing an update of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for its 100%-owned Kvanefjeld Rare Earth Project in Greenland and has recently commissioned an independent review.



An independent third party is undertaking this work, which is expected to be finalised in the week beginning April 27, 2020.



All documentation associated with the updated EIA will then be lodged with the Greenland Government.



Greenland's Environmental Agency for Mineral Resource Activities (EAMRA) has provided an indicative period of eight weeks to review the final EIA report.



Once approved by EAMRA, the Ministry of Mineral Resources will manage the remainder of the licensing process, which includes formalising the public consultation process.


