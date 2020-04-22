Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > OTC Markets Group adds Canadian transfer agents to its Transfer Agent Verified Shares program

OTC Markets Group adds Canadian transfer agents to its Transfer Agent Verified Shares program

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCQX:OTCM) announced on Wednesday that Canadian companies traded on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets are now providing reliable current share data through their registered transfer agents directly to OTC Markets. In a statement, the New York-headquartered group said nine transfer agents serving Canadian companies recently joined the Transfer Agents Verified Shares program bringing the total number of participating transfer agents to 45, representing over 1,200 US and Canadian securities traded on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets. "This innovative process allows OTCQX and OTCQB companies to provide their shareholders with more trusted and timely information in an efficient manner," said OTC Markets Group CEO R Cromwell Coulson in a statement. READ: OTC Markets Group debuts interactive bank call report data offerings "By automating the process with regulated transfer agents, investor interests are better served without creating duplicative compliance burdens on management teams," he added. Recent updates to OTCQX Rules and OTCQB Standards require Canadian companies, and those with a primary listing on a Canadian exchange, to retain a transfer agent that participates in this program, said the company.  All US and Canadian OTCQX and OTCQB companies must authorize their transfer agent to provide to OTC Markets Group information related to the company's securities, including authorized and outstanding shares. The new transfer agents serving Canadian issuers include: Alliance Trust Company AST Trust Company Canada Capital Transfer Agency Inc. Computershare Canada National Securities Administrators Ltd. Odyssey Trust Company Olympia Trust Company Reliable Stock Transfer TSX Trust "We are excited to extend our Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program to include Canadian transfer agents," said Liz Heese, executive vice president of Issuer and Information Services at OTC Markets Group. "This has been a three-year project targeted at improving the quality and timeliness of share data for investors in OTCQX and OTCQB companies." Share data provided by transfer agents is displayed on www.otcmarkets.com alongside a "Verified" logo, signaling reliable information. The data is also disseminated through OTC Markets Group's market data feeds and is widely available to investors and broker-dealers. The New York-headquartered OTC Markets Group is the operator of the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market, and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 US and global securities. Contact the author Uttara Choudhury at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @UttaraProactive 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

University Area CDC providing free support group, counseling amid pandemic concerns [Video]

University Area CDC providing free support group, counseling amid pandemic concerns

The University Area Community Development Corporation is now offering free live, online, closed-group, support sessions for mental wellness and self-care through its "Get Moving!" program. Story:..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:26Published
Monday Sector Leaders: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Apparel Stores [Video]

Monday Sector Leaders: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Apparel Stores

In trading on Monday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.9%. Leading the group were shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond, up about 17.8% and shares of At Home..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Market Rally: Time to Buy Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) Stock?

Canadian Tire Corporation (TSX:CTC.A) stock was crushed during the coronavirus crash, but the market rally could send shares zooming. The post Market Rally:...
Motley Fool

Rooster Talk - Investing strategies of the Middle East

Mohamed Mughal, who works in Dubai, is one of my associates that I work with all over the world. He shares with us his thoughts on what is happening in Dubai and...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NEOstocklord

NEO ✪ OTC markets extend Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program to include Canadian transfer agents," Liz Heese, EVP of I… https://t.co/ZDoR4GsZ0q 5 days ago

OTCMarkets

OTC Markets Group "We are excited to extend our Transfer Agent Verified Shares Program to include Canadian transfer agents," Liz Hees… https://t.co/fjmnSihdpH 5 days ago

OTCMarkets

OTC Markets Group RT @proactive_NA: $OTCM OTC Markets Group adds Canadian transfer agents to its Transfer Agent Verified Shares program https://t.co/5olJfbnv… 6 days ago

proactive_NA

Proactive USA $OTCM OTC Markets Group adds Canadian transfer agents to its Transfer Agent Verified Shares program… https://t.co/yxVLm7MqzA 6 days ago