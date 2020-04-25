The Latest: India announces easing of lockdown restrictions

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )





TOP OF THE HOUR:



—India announces easing some lockdown restrictions



—China says no new deaths from virus for 10th straight day



—South Korea reports only 10 new cases of virus and no new deaths



NEW DELHI — India announces easing of a stringent lockdown for 1.3 billion people by allowing opening of neighborhood and standalone shops with restrictions such as 50% of workers with



A home ministry statement issued late Friday says that shops in single and multi-brand malls would not be allowed to open anywhere in the country.



The relaxation also would not be applicable in hundreds of hotspots and containment zones across the country. India has so far reported more than 24,500 positive new coronavirus cases and 775 deaths. The worst-hit states are Maharashtra with 6,817 positive cases, Gujarat with 3,815 cases, New Delhi 2,514 and Rajasthan 2,034 cases.



India imposed a lockdown for its 1.3 billion people on March 25 and it is due to end on May 3. Last week, the government allowed resumption of manufacturing and farming activities in rural areas as millions of daily wage-earners were left without work.



The Home Ministry said the rise in number of positive cases in India is linear, not exponential.



SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea has reported 10 fresh cases of the new coronavirus, the eighth day in a row its daily jump came below 20, as its outbreak slows amid tightened border controls and waning infections in the worst-hit city of Daegu.



