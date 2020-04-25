Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > The Latest: India announces easing of lockdown restrictions

The Latest: India announces easing of lockdown restrictions

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

—India announces easing some lockdown restrictions

—China says no new deaths from virus for 10th straight day

—South Korea reports only 10 new cases of virus and no new deaths

NEW DELHI — India announces easing of a stringent lockdown for 1.3 billion people by allowing opening of neighborhood and standalone shops with restrictions such as 50% of workers with face masks and social distancing.

A home ministry statement issued late Friday says that shops in single and multi-brand malls would not be allowed to open anywhere in the country.

The relaxation also would not be applicable in hundreds of hotspots and containment zones across the country. India has so far reported more than 24,500 positive new coronavirus cases and 775 deaths. The worst-hit states are Maharashtra with 6,817 positive cases, Gujarat with 3,815 cases, New Delhi 2,514 and Rajasthan 2,034 cases.

India imposed a lockdown for its 1.3 billion people on March 25 and it is due to end on May 3. Last week, the government allowed resumption of manufacturing and farming activities in rural areas as millions of daily wage-earners were left without work.

The Home Ministry said the rise in number of positive cases in India is linear, not exponential.

___

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea has reported 10 fresh cases of the new coronavirus, the eighth day in a row its daily jump came below 20, as its outbreak slows amid tightened border controls and waning infections in the worst-hit city of Daegu.

The country also on Saturday reported no new deaths for the second...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: India releases 'illegal migrants' from Assam detention centres

India releases 'illegal migrants' from Assam detention centres 02:59

 Migrants walk free after the top court orders to reduce overcrowding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent related videos from verified sources

UK PM Boris Johnson warns of risking second coronavirus wave [Video]

UK PM Boris Johnson warns of risking second coronavirus wave

UK PM returns to work after severe case of coronavirus amid pressure as deaths rise and restrictions strangle economy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published
Dozens of 'Covidiots' Protested on Anzac Day [Video]

Dozens of 'Covidiots' Protested on Anzac Day

GIPPSLAND, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA — Dozens of protestors in Australia hijacked Anzac Day to demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions. On Saturday 25th, around 75 demonstrators, including..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

India announces rollback of coronavirus lockdown restrictions

India is easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions in some neighborhoods mildly affected by the virus. 
FOXNews.com

Sport24.co.za | Lockdown: CSA lands major India series as rugby seeks relief

The latest national lockdown restrictions are not good news for the South African sports world. *Lloyd Burnard* reports.
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LynnRen27

Lynn The Latest: India announces easing of lockdown restrictions https://t.co/mDydCsQSsf 8 hours ago

iveygirl08

Iveygirl08 The Latest: Hawaii's stay-at-home order extended to May 31 https://t.co/RrzG6bB5Et via @YahooNews 23 hours ago

delana1970

truthbtold RT @Primal_Digest: @T_Inglesby @_camina_real The Latest: Hawaii's stay-at-home order extended to May 31 https://t.co/DJnlGMmSE0 https://t.c… 1 day ago

Primal_Digest

Primal Digest @T_Inglesby @_camina_real The Latest: Hawaii's stay-at-home order extended to May 31 https://t.co/DJnlGMmSE0 https://t.co/b2VFDqXT2D 1 day ago

raimund70

Raymond Barboza Jr The Latest: Hawaii's stay-at-home order extended to May 31 - San Antonio Express-News ⁦@MikeTaylorShow⁩ Dang! Sorry… https://t.co/X42lheUVM9 2 days ago

SurfJeff

Jeff Wilson The Latest: Hawaii's stay-at-home order extended to May 31 https://t.co/lzmQgHXjF1 2 days ago

ResortNews

Resort News The Latest: India announces easing of lockdown restrictions https://t.co/3pu2f5oOQ8 https://t.co/hbWd4e9DZX 2 days ago

sedonaduck

Bill Cobb With a death rate of 0.00000009%: Hawaii's Stay-At-Home Order Extended to May 31 - Why??!! #FireGovIge | US News https://t.co/v4ZRDi31py 2 days ago