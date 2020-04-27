Global stocks jump after Japan ramps up economic stimulus and governments look to ease lockdowns
Monday, 27 April 2020 () · Global stocks gained on Monday after the Bank of Japan bolstered its economic stimulus.
· Investors also cheered reports that national governments, especially those in Europe, are set to ease lockdown restrictions in the coming weeks.
· However, China's industrial profits collapsed 37% to $110 billion in the first quarter...
