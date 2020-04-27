Global  

Global stocks jump after Japan ramps up economic stimulus and governments look to ease lockdowns

Business Insider Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Global stocks jump after Japan ramps up economic stimulus and governments look to ease lockdowns· Global stocks gained on Monday after the Bank of Japan bolstered its economic stimulus.
· Investors also cheered reports that national governments, especially those in Europe, are set to ease lockdown restrictions in the coming weeks.
· However, China's industrial profits collapsed 37% to $110 billion in the first quarter...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Shares gain as investors look to lockdown easing

Shares gain as investors look to lockdown easing 01:25

 Stock markets rallied on Monday as the Bank of Japan added more stimulus to cushion the impact of the coronavirus and investors cheered news more countries were easing lockdowns, though the oil price took another tumble with storage running short. Ciara Lee reports

