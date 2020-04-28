Global  

Oracle scores a win with Zoom cloud deal

bizjournals Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
The surging use of Zoom for business and personal communications has exposed flaws in the platform’s security and privacy capabilities, and the San Jose-based company is working feverishly to close those gaps. But what about the sheer volume of data that’s zooming though the company’s infrastructure, carrying voice and video for about 300 million users — up from only about 10 million in December and 200 million at the start of April? Redwood Shores-based Oracle Corp. said Tuesday that it's…
Zoom Hires Oracle, Not Amazon or Microsoft, For Cloud Deal

Zoom said it tapped Oracle for its cloud needs because it stood out in its ability to meet all the demand the company has experienced.
Motley Fool

Oracle wins cloud computing deal with Zoom as video calls surge

Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Tuesday it has started using Oracle Corp's cloud computing service to help handle the surge in online video call volumes...
Japan Today


