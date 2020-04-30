Fauci warns states against 'tempting' a coronavirus rebound

Thursday, 30 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )





“We will get blips ... there’s no doubt,” Fauci told NBC's “Today” show. "When you pull back there will be cases, and what we need to do is make sure (states) have in place the capability of identifying, isolating and contact tracing individuals.”



Fauci urged states that don’t have that capability to go very slowly. "You can’t just leap over things and get into a situation where you’re really tempting a rebound. That’s the thing I get concerned about," he said.



His warnings came a day after President Donald Trump said the



Trump planned to meet on Thursday with Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., as the president aims to focus on the reopening process that has started in many places.



Murphy told Fox News before leaving for Washington that he intended to discuss with Trump both testing capacity and federal money for New Jersey, among the states hardest hit by the pandemic.



“We need help with the here and now," the governor said. "Educators, police, fire, EMS, the front-line stuff. We’re bleeding resources, helping people whether they’e lost their jobs, whether they’re sick, small businesses, et cetera. That's where we need a big dose of federal cash.”



