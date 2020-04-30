Global  

Fauci warns states against 'tempting' a coronavirus rebound

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 30 April 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's top infectious disease expert said Thursday that new cases of the coronavirus are a certainty as states begin to roll back restrictions. States need to proceed carefully as they take steps to reopen businesses and allow greater freedom of movement, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

“We will get blips ... there’s no doubt,” Fauci told NBC's “Today” show. "When you pull back there will be cases, and what we need to do is make sure (states) have in place the capability of identifying, isolating and contact tracing individuals.”

Fauci urged states that don’t have that capability to go very slowly. "You can’t just leap over things and get into a situation where you’re really tempting a rebound. That’s the thing I get concerned about," he said.

His warnings came a day after President Donald Trump said the federal government would not extend its social distancing guidelines past Thursday, and Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, predicted that by July the country would be “really rocking again," despite health experts assessing that as highly unlikely.

Trump planned to meet on Thursday with Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., as the president aims to focus on the reopening process that has started in many places.

Murphy told Fox News before leaving for Washington that he intended to discuss with Trump both testing capacity and federal money for New Jersey, among the states hardest hit by the pandemic.

“We need help with the here and now," the governor said. "Educators, police, fire, EMS, the front-line stuff. We’re bleeding resources, helping people whether they’e lost their jobs, whether they’re sick, small businesses, et cetera. That's where we need a big dose of federal cash.”

Trump is trying to shift to a different...
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: More U.S. states ease coronavirus curbs despite health warnings

More U.S. states ease coronavirus curbs despite health warnings 02:48

 U.S. states from Minnesota to Mississippi this week prepared to join other states that have eased coronavirus restrictions to try to revive their battered economies, although some business owners voiced reluctance in the face of health warnings. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

