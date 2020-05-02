Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Remote Northern California county defies stay-at-home order

Remote Northern California county defies stay-at-home order

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 2 May 2020 ()
ALTURAS, Calif. (AP) — Defiance came with biscuits and gravy as a remote California county became the first to buck Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order.

Modoc County moved Friday to reopen hair salons, churches, restaurants and the county’s only movie theater. There haven’t been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 among 9,000 residents, but the reopening came with strict social distancing limits. Businesses could only have half the patrons, and customers must stay 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart.

The county is an outlier in every sense of the word. It is tucked into the far northeast near the Oregon border, hundreds of miles from the capitol of Sacramento and even further politically from the Democrat-controlled state; it's a place where seven in 10 voted for Donald Trump in 2016.

At the Brass Rail in Alturas, two neon signs beamed “OPEN” and about a dozen customers were at the bar — the only portion of the Basque restaurant open so far. After a six-week shutdown, people were eager to be back among friends and neighbors.

“It’s been a long haul. We’re a small community,” owner Jodie Larranga said. “It’s not that we’ve been given permission, we’ve just had a belly full. People are fed up.”

Residents were putting their faith in local officials, not the state.

“Tex would never say it’s OK to be out in public if he didn’t truly feel it in his heart,” said Amber McCandles, 41, referring to Sheriff Tex Dowdy. He “has done a great job keeping us healthy. He shut the town down and kept us isolated, in quarantine, and kept us COVID-free.”

Local officials stressed the reopening followed Newsom’s phased plan to reopen the whole state, albeit earlier than he has approved.

“Our residents were moving forward with or without us,” Heather...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KHSL - Published
News video: Modoc County becomes first Northern California county to open non-essential businesses part 1

Modoc County becomes first Northern California county to open non-essential businesses part 1

 Modoc County is the first county in California to reopen after the stay at home order.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chula Vista parks staying closed as county eases some restrictions [Video]

Chula Vista parks staying closed as county eases some restrictions

Chula Vista parks staying closed as county eases some restrictions

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:01Published
Coronavirus: Newsom Says State Is 'Many Days, Not Weeks Away' From Easing Stay-At-Home Orders [Video]

Coronavirus: Newsom Says State Is 'Many Days, Not Weeks Away' From Easing Stay-At-Home Orders

With thousands of people across the Southland holding May Day protests against California's stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom Friday attempted to allay concerns by..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:26Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Remote Northern California county defies stay-at-home order

ALTURAS, Calif. (AP) — Defiance came with biscuits and gravy as a remote California county became the first to buck Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order....
Seattle Times

Rural California county hums back to life, defying order

ALTURAS, Calif. (AP) — At the Brass Rail, two neon signs were beaming “OPEN" Friday, as the town and county slowly hummed to life, the first to do so in...
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this