Business, sports icon Don Shula dies at age 90

Don Shula, a business leader known for his namesake restaurants and status as an iconic Miami Dolphins coach, died Monday morning at his South Florida home, according to multiple reports. He was 90 years old. Due to his success in sports, business and community involvement, Shula was a name that became ubiquitous with South Florida. Head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 1970 to 1995, retiring from coaching, he became a partial owner of Shula Restaurant Group. The company operates Shula's Steakhouse,…


