Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Shares of Norwegian Cruise Lines tanked more than 15% in Tuesday morning trading after the company warned in an SEC filing that there is "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue operating as it faces a liquidity crunch.*

· *The coronavirus pandemic has sent shockwaves through the travel industry, with many cruise...