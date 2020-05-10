Global  

A Wall Street expert lays out how the stock market's 'downright terrifying' surge within this crisis may be laying the groundwork for another 32% crash

Business Insider Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
A Wall Street expert lays out how the stock market's 'downright terrifying' surge within this crisis may be laying the groundwork for another 32% crash· There is a stark contrast between the stock market's fierce rally and economic uncertainty.
· Also, sectors of the stock market that do well during economic upswings are not keeping up with their historical scorecards during this rally. 
· Doug Ramsey, the chief investment officer of The Leuthold Group, says their...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Wall St. Up 1%, Job Losses Fewer Than Feared

Wall St. Up 1%, Job Losses Fewer Than Feared 00:35

 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes climbed on Friday and were on track to log solid gains for the week after data showing historic job losses from the coronavirus crisis were slightly fewer than feared. All 11 S&P 500 sectors were positive, led by energy . SPNY and materials . SPLRCM. The U.S....

