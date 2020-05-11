Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IRS sets deadline for relief payment by direct deposit

SeattlePI.com Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
The Treasury Department and the IRS are urging taxpayers who want to get their economic impact payments directly deposited to their bank accounts to enter their information online by Wednesday.

The government has sent out about 130 million payments in the first four weeks of the program by both direct deposit and by mail.

The IRS said Monday that people should use the “ Get My Payment " tool on the IRS website by noon on Wednesday to provide their direct deposit information.

After that time, the agency will begin preparing millions of files to send to Bureau of Financial Services for paper checks that will begin arriving through late May and into June. The government cannot provide direct deposit once the process of sending a paper check has commenced.

The Get My Payment tool can be used to check on the status of a payment or provide direct deposit information. It has not always operated smoothly, but the IRS said many of its early glitches have been resolved.

Any U.S. citizen with a valid Social Security number who makes up to $75,000 will get a payment of $1,200; married couples who file jointly and earn less than $150,000 will get $2,400. The payment steadily declines for those who make more, and phases out for those who earn more than $99,000; or $198,000 for married couples. The thresholds are different for those who file as head of household. Parents will get $500 for each eligible child as well.

The government will automatically send payments based on the information provided in 2019 or 2018 tax returns. Automatic payments will also be sent to those receiving Social Security retirement, disability benefits, Railroad Retirement benefits, Veterans Affairs benefits or Supplemental Security Income soon, according to the IRS.

People who do not traditionally file...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: IRS deadline for stimulus check direct deposit is May 13

IRS deadline for stimulus check direct deposit is May 13 02:19

 On Friday, the IRS announced people who have not received their check should visit the “Get My Payment” portal by noon on May 13 to provide their direct deposit information.

Recent related videos from verified sources

IRS sets noon May 13 deadline to submit direct deposit for coronavirus stimulus check [Video]

IRS sets noon May 13 deadline to submit direct deposit for coronavirus stimulus check

Still waiting for your stimulus check? You are not alone.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:31Published
Lawmakers call for fix after IRS 'Get My Payment' website fails to inform some taxpayers [Video]

Lawmakers call for fix after IRS 'Get My Payment' website fails to inform some taxpayers

Last week, the IRS began depositing COVID-19 relief payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts and provided a new online website allowing them to check the status. Story: https://bit.ly/2VVHnAu

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:31Published

Recent related news from verified sources

IRS sets deadline for relief payment by direct deposit

The Treasury Department and the IRS are urging taxpayers who want to get their economic impact payments directly deposited to their bank accounts to enter their...
Seattle Times

IRS deadline to direct deposit stimulus checks is very, very soon

If you don't want to wait for a paper check for your federal stimulus payment, you better get onto the IRS website — and quick.  On Friday, the U.S....
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Spanishcountry

Teresa MASIA PERALES IRS sets deadline for relief payment by direct deposit https://t.co/vpP4XZCTYu 2 minutes ago

WEWS

News 5 Cleveland IRS sets deadline for relief payment by direct deposit https://t.co/Eb6NurrQXW 21 minutes ago

KATCTV3

KATC TV3 The Treasury Department and the IRS are urging taxpayers who want to get their economic impact payments directly de… https://t.co/RYBUClKM71 26 minutes ago

KUTV2News

KUTV2news The U.S. Treasury and IRS say if you want your stimulus check sent directly to your bank account, you have until We… https://t.co/G8Ykmq66vu 36 minutes ago

MySeattleNews

My Seattle News RT @komonews: The Treasury Department and the IRS are urging taxpayers who want to get their economic impact payments directly deposited to… 46 minutes ago

komonews

KOMO News The Treasury Department and the IRS are urging taxpayers who want to get their economic impact payments directly de… https://t.co/GI892sKDFZ 53 minutes ago

KOAA

KOAA News5 Campgrounds at most state parks and wildlife areas to reopen today, IRS sets deadline for relief payment by direct… https://t.co/ZPpTWWOgOX 56 minutes ago

CuseCurlfriend

Kera RT @syracusedotcom: Stimulus checks: IRS sets deadline for relief payment by direct deposit https://t.co/SUFXYI12iC 1 hour ago