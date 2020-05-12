Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Steak ‘n Shake permanently shutters 51 stores in first quarter

bizjournals Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Steak ‘n Shake permanently closed 51 restaurants in the first quarter as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a quarterly report from its San Antonio-based parent company. Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BH) reported a $137.9 million loss in the first quarter, primarily driven by investments in Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel (Nasdaq: CBRL). Biglari’s restaurants, Steak ‘n Shake and Western Sizzlin’, remained in the red but lost less in the first quarter this year — $7.9 million,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Deep Americans Went Into Debt Before It All Turned Upside Down [Video]

How Deep Americans Went Into Debt Before It All Turned Upside Down

New figures reveal Americans were living large in the first quarter of 2020, but holding back on paying with plastic. Business Insider reports US consumer debt ballooned to a record high before the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
J. Crew Becomes First Major Retailer to File for Bankruptcy Due to Coronavirus [Video]

J. Crew Becomes First Major Retailer to File for Bankruptcy Due to Coronavirus

J. Crew Becomes First Major Retailer to File for Bankruptcy Due to Coronavirus The decision to file for Chapter 11 protection in federal bankruptcy court was reached on Sunday night. Company..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ideanomics sees 1Q electric vehicle sales in China despite coronavirus pandemic

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX), a New York-based commercial electric vehicle and fintech company with offices in Beijing, reported first quarter results late...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •bizjournals

Steak ‘n Shake permanently shutters 51 stores

Steak ‘n Shake permanently closed 51 restaurants in the first quarter as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a quarterly report from its San...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

phxbizjournal

PHX Business Journal Effects of the pandemic left unrecoverable consequences for Steak ‘n Shake’s parent company, which rippled across t… https://t.co/qUCCvgPIjd 3 hours ago

He1FineArtist

Raymond P Rangel 🔥🗡 RT @ksatnews: Steak ‘n Shake permanently shutters 51 stores in first quarter - 62 restaurants were temporarily closed as of March 31. http… 8 hours ago

JaxBizJournal

Jacksonville Biz Steak ‘n Shake permanently shutters 51 locations https://t.co/Bi4CESsNXc 10 hours ago

ksatnews

KSAT 12 Steak ‘n Shake permanently shutters 51 stores in first quarter - 62 restaurants were temporarily closed as of Marc… https://t.co/5D7trizhHK 10 hours ago

HobanGirl

Blanche Horst Steak ‘n Shake closes 51 stores in Q1 | Biglari Holdings Founder and Chairman Sardar Biglari in February described… https://t.co/VZDPZMKus0 14 hours ago

BusinessCourier

Cincinnati Business Courier Effects of the pandemic left unrecoverable consequences for Steak ‘n Shake’s San Antonio-based parent company. https://t.co/FI1QHvUExy 14 hours ago

KaraKennedy

Kara Kennedy Steak ‘n Shake permanently shutters 51 stores in first quarter https://t.co/EBfR3GxRq6 @bizwomen 15 hours ago

bizwomen

Bizwomen Effects of the pandemic left unrecoverable consequences for Steak ‘n Shake’s San Antonio-based parent company. https://t.co/B9iRFAbNaZ 15 hours ago