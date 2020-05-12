UK Chancellor Sunak Extends Job Retention Scheme Till October
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak extended the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which was devised to protect jobs during the socio-economic crisis caused by Covid-19, till the end of October.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak says he is determined to protect as many jobs as possible with the Job Retention Scheme which the government has now extended until the end of October. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn