UK Chancellor Sunak Extends Job Retention Scheme Till October

RTTNews Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak extended the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which was devised to protect jobs during the socio-economic crisis caused by Covid-19, till the end of October.
News video: Sunak: I'm determined to protect as many jobs as possible

Sunak: I'm determined to protect as many jobs as possible 00:39

 Chancellor Rishi Sunak says he is determined to protect as many jobs as possible with the Job Retention Scheme which the government has now extended until the end of October. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Watch Live: Alok Sharma Chairs Daily Coronavirus Briefing

Watch Live: Alok Sharma Chairs Daily Coronavirus Briefing

Business secretary Alok Sharma leads the daily coronavirus briefing following the chancellor's announcement earlier today that the furlough scheme will be extended to the end of October.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIOPublished
Chancellor extends furlough scheme to October

Chancellor extends furlough scheme to October

Rishi Sunak has announced that the furlough scheme subsidising wages of 7.5 million temporarily laid off staff will be extended until the end of October as the coronavirus continues to hit the UK..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Chancellor to set out future of job retention scheme

The government scheme, due to end in June, is currently subsidising the wages of six million people.
BBC News

Leaders welcome furlough extension

The Chancellor's announcement that the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme will be extended to October has been welcomed by business leaders.
Express and Star Also reported by •FT.comFolkestone HeraldTamworth HeraldBBC News

