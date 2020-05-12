Kroger negotiating with unions about end date for ‘hero pay’



Recent related videos from verified sources Kroger Hero Pay Ends May 17th



Kroger's $2 an hour hero pay is set to end on May 17th. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:24 Published 4 days ago Kroger And Pepsi Give Workers $1 Sodas



Kroger and Pepsi are giving employees the extra perk of getting discounts on soft drinks. According to Business Insider, Pepsi will offer Kroger Associates all Pepsi 20 ounce soft drinks for only $1... Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Fry's parent company negotiating with unions about end date for ‘hero pay’ Kroger Co., the parent company of Arizona-based Fry's Food Stores, is negotiating with two unions that want the supermarket giant to extend its “hero bonus”...

bizjournals 1 day ago



Supermarket chains begin terminating ‘hero’ pay to workers during pandemic Kroger-owned QFC and Fred Meyer stores will discontinue their $2 an hour "Hero Bonus'' premiums paid to workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Ohio-based...

Seattle Times 4 days ago



