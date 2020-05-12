Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kroger negotiating with unions about end date for ‘hero pay’

bizjournals Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Kroger Co. is negotiating with two unions that want the supermarket giant to extend its “hero bonus” for front-line workers beyond its newly set expiration date and improve worker safety conditions. Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, told employees in its western states last week that the bonus of $2 per hour Kroger added March 31 will expire May 17, according to a Supermarket News article. The bonus is intended to reward front-line…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kroger Hero Pay Ends May 17th [Video]

Kroger Hero Pay Ends May 17th

Kroger's $2 an hour hero pay is set to end on May 17th.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:24Published
Kroger And Pepsi Give Workers $1 Sodas [Video]

Kroger And Pepsi Give Workers $1 Sodas

Kroger and Pepsi are giving employees the extra perk of getting discounts on soft drinks. According to Business Insider, Pepsi will offer Kroger Associates all Pepsi 20 ounce soft drinks for only $1...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Fry's parent company negotiating with unions about end date for ‘hero pay’

Kroger Co., the parent company of Arizona-based Fry's Food Stores, is negotiating with two unions that want the supermarket giant to extend its “hero bonus”...
bizjournals

Supermarket chains begin terminating ‘hero’ pay to workers during pandemic

Kroger-owned QFC and Fred Meyer stores will discontinue their $2 an hour "Hero Bonus'' premiums paid to workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Ohio-based...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this